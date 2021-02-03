Gloucester sign Argentina hooker Santiago Socino from the Jaguares to replace departing James Hanson

Santiago Socino previously spent time in England with Newcastle Falcons

Gloucester have signed Argentina hooker Santiago Socino for the rest of the season with immediate effect.

Alongside fellow Pumas Pablo Matera and Guido Petti, Socino was temporarily suspended last year after racist remarks made on social media between 2011 and 2013 came to light.

All three were later reinstated to the team for the remainder of the Tri-Nations before being instructed to take educational training and to complete community service.

Socino, who arrived into the UK earlier this week, joins from the Jaguares and replaces hooker James Hanson, who is returning home to Australia.

"Obviously we are sad to see James leave the club but are equally understanding of the opportunities he has to return home to Australia," Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown said.

"James has been the consummate professional during his time at Kingsholm and we wish him the very best for the future.

"With James moving on, it was important for us to secure the services of another quality hooker, and Santiago fits that bill.

"Santiago arrives with international and Premiership pedigree and will provide added strength in depth to our hooker resources."

Socino has four caps for Argentina and spent time in England with the Newcastle Falcons between 2017 and 2019.

Gloucester will be hoping he can help to turn around their poor start to the season, which has seen them lose six of their seven league fixtures, leaving them bottom of the table.