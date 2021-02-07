Six Nations 2021: Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit had to check the big screen for confirmation of try vs Ireland

Louis Rees-Zammit had to double-check his try against Ireland counted

Louis Rees-Zammit admitted he had to check the Principality Stadium's giant screens for confirmation of a debut Six Nations try for Wales against Ireland.

The 20-year-old's second-half touchdown ultimately swayed a pulsating encounter Wales' way in Cardiff as they triumphed 21-16.

It was the Gloucester player's fifth Test, but his first Six Nations appearance, and his brilliant one-handed finish buckled battling Ireland as Wales triumphed.

"It felt really good to score," Rees-Zammit said following Wales' behind-closed-doors success.

"It would have been a lot better with 75,000 people here, but it is always good to score for your country, and thankfully we got the win as well.

"I wasn't sure I had scored - I had to look at the big screen to check."

Rees-Zammit's emergence on the international arena followed a spectacular start to his Gloucester career.

His latest Test display was a real highlight for Wales on a day when Ireland pushed them every inch of the way despite seeing flanker Peter O'Mahony sent off after just 14 minutes.

"It was very nerve-racking," Rees-Zammit, who is now looking ahead to Wales' clash with Scotland next Saturday, said. "The last five minutes were very tough. Thankfully, we got over the line in the end.

"We needed to try to put a good performance against Ireland. It wasn't the best, but to get the four points was really good.

"We will bring good momentum into going up to Murrayfield, and hopefully we can do a job up there."