Prince Harry: Duke of Sussex steps down from RFU and Rugby Football League patron roles

Prince Harry chatting with England head coach Eddie Jones during his role as RFU Patron

Prince Harry has stepped down from his roles as RFU and Rugby Football League patron as he and Meghan confirm they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a number of positions including with military, Commonwealth and charitable associations which will now revert back to the Queen to be redistributed among the working members of The Royal Family.

On the announcement, an RFU statement read: "We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the Rugby Football Union both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron.

"The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game. We look forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Twickenham at some point in the future."

The Rugby Football League thanks The Duke of Sussex for his time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years – from the children’s game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021. pic.twitter.com/tijl55hWsJ — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) February 19, 2021

The Rugby Football League also took to social media to thank the Duke of Sussex "for his time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years - from the children's game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

A Buckingham Palace statement added: "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

It is not yet known whether Harry will retain his two other rugby-related patronages of the Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme and the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation.