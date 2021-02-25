Leicester Tigers duo Jasper Wiese and Hanro Liebenberg banned following disciplinary hearing

Leicester Tigers have been hit with a double suspension

Leicester's Jasper Wiese has been banned for four weeks and teammate Hanro Liebenberg for two weeks following an online disciplinary hearing.

Wiese was suspended for dangerous play after catching the head of an opposition player and Liebenberg for tackling the jumper, Josh Bassett, against Wasps on Saturday.

Wasps' Kieran Brookes has been banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Leicester's Tomas Lavanini in the same match.

All three players were shown a red card by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys and accepted the charges.

An independent panel statement said: "Jasper Wiese accepted that he had committed the offence of dangerous play in a ruck or maul, contrary to law 9.20a by making contact with the head of a Wasps player.

Jasper Weise (left), pictured in action against Bath last month, is among those to receive bans

"The Wasps player had a head injury assessment and was fit to return to play in the match, and subsequent investigations have shown no injury.

"As this was an act of foul play which resulted in contact with the head, at least a mid-range entry point was required by RFU Regulation 19.

"It was determined that this was a mid-range entry point which was six weeks. It was common ground that there were no aggravating factors."

The statement added: "Hanro Liebenberg accepted that he had committed the offence of tackling the jumper in the air, contrary to law 9.17 when he had come into contact with a Wasps player who was in the air.

"When falling to the ground, the Wasps player managed to place his hands above his head to avoid injury when landing and continued to play and remains fit to play.

"This was determined to be a low-end entry point which is four weeks. Full mitigation of 50 per cent was applied. This resulted in a sanction of two weeks. The player is suspended until 8 March and will be free to play on 9 March 2021."