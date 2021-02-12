Premiership relegation scrapped for this season due to financial impact of coronavirus pandemic

The RFU has voted to scrap relegation in the Gallagher Premiership this season as part of measures to combat the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Provided the winner of the current Championship is eligible for promotion under the set criteria, the 2021/22 season will consist of 13 teams in the Gallagher Premiership and 11 in the Championship.

Over the next four months the RFU, Premiership Rugby and Championship representatives will work on recommendations for changes to the season structures for 2021/22 and beyond for both the Premiership and Championship with a full review of the domestic calendar to "allow additional preparation time for the England senior men's team ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023".

An RFU statement said: "Council members considered the impact Covid-19 has had on all areas of the game, including the earlier decision to suspend promotion and relegation in the community game and the Gallagher Premiership cancelling a significant number of matches in the 2020/21 season

"These cancellations have resulted in a material impact on league positions which could mean relegation based on cancellation not on field merit.



Speaking about the RFU Council vote, RFU President, Jeff Blackett said: "The RFU Council has taken time to understand and discuss all the factors regarding no relegation for this season so that we act in the best interests of all levels of the game.

"We want to ensure a healthy elite game to support successful winning England teams that generate income to stimulate and preserve the game across all levels. The Council will continue to be closely engaged with the proposals from the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Championship to ensure we maintain the integrity of the future league structures for England Rugby."

Rugby has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, with European rugby officials last month forced to abandon the group stages of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup after the French government blocked Top 14 clubs from competing in the cross-border competition.