Twickenham to host 2021 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals with 10,000 fans in attendance

Twickenham will host this year's two European finals

Twickenham will host the 2021 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals, with a limited number of fans allowed to attend both matches.

Up to 10,000 spectators will be able to buy tickets for each game, with the Challenge Cup final scheduled for Friday May 21, and the Heineken Champions Cup final due to take place the following day.

"Fans are the lifeblood of European club tournaments and we are delighted to be able to welcome them back in a Covid-secure environment for this season's finals," said EPCR chief executive officer Vincent Gaillard.

"Twickenham has a storied history with club rugby's greatest tournament, and it will be a fitting venue to see silverware contested next month."

RFU chief executive officer and EPCR Board member, Bill Sweeney, said: "We're looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham Stadium again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures.

"This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia.

"We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match."

Marseille had been initially due to stage the finals, but restrictions put in place to limit the transmission of COVID-19 mean the finals will now be staged in the French city next year instead.

The finals will return to London in 2023 when the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the two matches.