Joe Marler discusses battle with depression and goes on journey to rebuild his mental health in Sky Sports' Big Boys Don't Cry

Cold water swimming has many benefits including helping to activate endorphins

Big Boys Don't Cry follows Joe Marler as he discusses his own struggles and learns new methods of managing mental wellbeing

The England and Harlequins player has opened up about his battles with mental health during his private life and his time playing rugby on the international stage.

The documentary follows Marler as he travels around the UK to open up the conversation around mental health challenges and to learn about how people manage with their mental wellbeing - from taking the plunge in cold water swimming and getting involved in singing in a choir along the way.

Singing with a choir is one of the few activities Joe Marler experienced

"I wanted to meet people who, like me, had gone down their own mental health 'rabbit holes'," Marler said when asked about thoughts behind making the documentary.

"I wanted to hear about how they found their own ways of getting out of them and gain a better understanding of how mental health issues affect us all.

"I hope that talking about my own mental health will get others talking about theirs and help to normalise it, especially in an alpha male-dominated sport like rugby.

"We are required to dominate and intimidate opposing players when we cross the white line on the pitch, we must show no weakness or vulnerability in order to win. But it doesn't have to be like that off the pitch.

"I want to help spread the message that many others have done already that it's okay not to be okay. And help people find the right tools to cope."

Watch Joe Marler in Big Boys Don't Cry on Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV at 4pm on Wednesday 12th May, and throughout the week on multiple Sky Sports channels