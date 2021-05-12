Mike Brown: Harlequins full-back banned for six weeks for stamping on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor

Harlequins' all-time record appearance holder Mike Brown is leaving the club at the end of the season to join Newcastle

Mike Brown's record-breaking Harlequins career has come to a premature end after the full-back was handed a six-week ban for stamping on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.

Brown, who is leaving to join Newcastle at the end of the season, was sent off in Quins' 48-46 Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps on Sunday.

England's most-capped full-back was shown a red card four minutes into the second half after stepping backwards and standing on the head of Taylor, who was holding him at a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes reviewed the incident on the big screen at Twickenham Stoop and gave Brown his marching orders.

A disciplinary hearing decided the accidental stamp warranted a high-end sanction of 12 weeks, which was reduced to six because of his unblemished disciplinary record and admission of guilt.

Even if Harlequins reach the play-offs, Brown will not be involved with only four rounds of the regular season left.

The 35-year-old made his Quins debut 16 years ago and will leave having made a club-record 351 appearances.