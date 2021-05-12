Joe Marler: Harlequins and England prop opens up on his mental health issues

0:48 Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler describes how he is trying to improve his mental health and wellbeing - his documentary 'Big Boys Don't Cry' is showing across Sky Sports this week Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler describes how he is trying to improve his mental health and wellbeing - his documentary 'Big Boys Don't Cry' is showing across Sky Sports this week

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has opened up on his mental health issues and how he is learning to cope with them.

Marler is the subject of Sky Sports' documentary 'Big Boys Don't Cry' - showing on Sky Sports channels throughout Mental Health Awareness week.

1:06 England forward Joe Marler has praised Kyle Sinckler for revealing his hurt at being omitted from the Lions squad in an emotional interview at the weekend. England forward Joe Marler has praised Kyle Sinckler for revealing his hurt at being omitted from the Lions squad in an emotional interview at the weekend.

The documentary follows Marler as he travels around the UK to open up the conversation around mental health challenges, meeting people along the way who are learning to manage their mental wellbeing.

"I met a psychiatrist, got an evaluation, had several sessions with him and was put on anti-depressants," he told Sky Sports News.

"I opened up to my wife, I opened up to my close friends, to get help from them and a bit more understanding of what was going on.

0:54 England's Joe Marler opens up about his battle with mental health in his documentary called Big Boys Don't Cry which you can watch on Sky Sports. England's Joe Marler opens up about his battle with mental health in his documentary called Big Boys Don't Cry which you can watch on Sky Sports.

"Doing bits and bobs with the documentary - Gray [Hughes] the director is a good friend of mine - has helped me massively along the way with it, in understanding it's not a quick fix, or a fix at all.

"It's more of a growth thing. I could be on anti-depressants for six months, six years, or the rest of my life.

"It's about understanding what they do for me, how they help me and accepting that."

Watch Joe Marler in Big Boys Don't Cry throughout the week on multiple Sky Sports channels.