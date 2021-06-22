Be part of our virtual studio audience and roar on the British & Irish Lions

Be part of our virtual audience

Fancy appearing live on Sky Sports during our coverage of the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa as part of a virtual studio audience?

Fans have played a key role in the success of the Lions over the years and this year, more than ever, they will need the passionate supporters cheering them on.

Due to Covid-19, all the games will be behind closed doors as the Lions face the Springboks in three Tests as well as games against the Emirates Lions, the Sharks, The Bulls, South Africa A and the Stormers.

We need to show the Lions our support and want to create a virtual wall of red in our studio for all eight games. If you are interested then drop us an email at lionsfanslive@sky.uk including your name, age and where you are from.