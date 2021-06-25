Rugby Union News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow named England A captain for Sunday's clash vs Scotland A

England A capped players named: Leicester's Ellis Genge (vice-captain), Worcester's Ollie Lawrence, Saracens' Max Malins and Bath's Charlie Ewels; 11 uncapped players, including: Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow (capt), Bristol's Harry Randall, Wasps' Jacob Umaga; Sam Underhill out (concussion)

Last Updated: 25/06/21 11:44am

Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow will captain England A on Sunday vs Scotland A
Gloucester's Lewis Ludlow will captain England A on Sunday vs Scotland A

Gloucester flanker Lewis Ludlow will captain England A in Sunday's clash with Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

England have selected 11 uncapped players for the non-cap international encounter, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge vice-captain on his home ground.

Bristol's Harry Randall and Wasps' Jacob Umaga will pair up at half-back, with Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins and Charlie Ewels joining Genge as the only fully-capped players in the starting line-up.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill has been ruled out of contention due to concussion, while Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall has a calf issue.

England A head coach John Mitchell said: "This squad has grown over the past few weeks, is full of energy and competition and the players have given their all.

Also See:

"Now the next step is for us to work even harder at becoming more cohesive in our final stages of our preparation.

"We are looking forward to a tough game against Scotland A. We've prepared well and will arrive ready for it."

Trending

©2021 Sky UK