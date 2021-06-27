England A vs Scotland A called off due to Covid cases in the Scotland squad

Mattioli Woods Welford Road was set to host the 'A' international between England and Scotland on Sunday.

England A vs Scotland A has been called off due to further COVID-19 positive tests in the Scotland squad.

England's second-string team were set to host their Scottish counterparts at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in a non-cap international encounter on Sunday.

However, Scotland have been hit hard by a coronavirus outbreak and had already lost nine players for Sunday's 'A' international due to the virus.

One player returned a positive test and subsequent contact tracing identified a group of eight potential contacts, all of whom went into self-isolation.

Scotland subsequently cancelled plans to travel to Leicester for the game on Thursday as the entire squad and management team were PCR tested.

But it now seems more cases have emerged in the camp with an RFU statement confirming the match would not be re-arranged.

England head coach Eddie Jones added: "We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester.



"However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best."

The England squad will now train at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday instead, before regrouping at Pennyhill Park on Monday June 28 ahead of the two Test matches against USA (Sunday July 4) and Canada (Saturday July 10), at Twickenham Stadium.

Jones will also name an updated squad for those games while ticket holders for the 'A' international will receive an automated refund in the coming days.