Sky Sports to launch dedicated British & Irish Lions channel

Sky Sports announce their start-studded talent line up for the Lions tour

Sky Sports has announced a jam-packed schedule of programming for its coverage of the British & Irish Lions 2021 Castle Lager Series in South Africa - complete with archive footage, documentaries and exclusive behind-the-scenes content available in addition to five Lions warm-up games and the three Test matches.

Sky Sports The Lions will be the home of the British & Irish Lions 2021 Castle Lager Series in South Africa. The pop-up channel - available on Sky and NOW - will provide round-the-clock coverage of the tour for 24 days as Warren Gatland's squad take on the world champions.

Rugby fans will be able to watch a total of eight live games from the tour, kicking off with the first warm-up game against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on July 3. On July 2, Sky Sports and NOW viewers will be able to see the Lions' opposition in action as South Africa take on Georgia in a warm-up game for the hosts.

Replacing Sky Sports Action from Saturday July 17 until August 10, the new pop-up channel will be the place to take in the final warm-up game for the Lions against DHL Stormers before the three Test matches get under way.

Sam Warburton is part our Sky Sports talent for the Lions tour

Rugby fans will of course be able to watch the preceding four warm-up games in South Africa live on Sky Sports Action until the pop-up channel launches, and there will be a star-studded line-up to guide viewers through the tour.

Host Alex Payne will be joined by legends of the game including former Lions and Wales captain Sam Warburton, Ireland's leading points-scorer Ronan O'Gara as well as England's World Cup winners Will Greenwood and Maggie Alphonsi.

Four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan and Nigel Owens - the highest-capped referee of all time - will also add their expert insight and analysis from the studio, while reporter Sarra Elgan will be on the ground in South Africa with former South Africa winger Bryan Habana. Conor McNamara will provide the commentary for every match of the Tour to complete the Sky Sports line-up.

The boys are back in the Fan Van

With the series being played behind closed doors and supporters unable to travel to South Africa, Lions legend Scott Quinnell will be Sky Sports' roving reporter from the Sky Sports Fan Van - brought to you by Laithwaites - as he travels the length and breadth of the UK to hear the stories of fans and ex-players cheering on the touring side from home.

Lions fans can look forward to daily content across social media as well as live broadcasts from pubs and rugby clubs across the country.