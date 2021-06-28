South Africa return to training after Covid scare ahead of Lions series as Herschel Jantjies tests negative
The Springboks squad went into isolation on Sunday after scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch and wing S'bu Nkosi tested positive on arrival at their team hotel in Johannesburg; three-match series with the British & Irish Lions begins on July 24
Last Updated: 28/06/21 3:33pm
South Africa have been cleared to resume their preparations for the forthcoming series against the British & Irish Lions, one day after cancelling training due to three positive Covid-19 tests in the squad.
The Springboks went into isolation at the weekend after scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch and wing S'bu Nkosi tested positive on arrival at their team hotel in Johannesburg.
Jantjies has since been cleared after a second test produced a negative result, and on Monday the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group sanctioned a return to the training field.
South Africa are due to play the first of two Tests against Georgia on Friday - their first match since winning the World Cup in November 2019.
The three-match series with the Lions begins on July 24.