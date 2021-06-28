South Africa return to training after Covid scare ahead of Lions series as Herschel Jantjies tests negative

South Africa have been cleared to resume their preparations for the forthcoming series against the British & Irish Lions, one day after cancelling training due to three positive Covid-19 tests in the squad.

The Springboks went into isolation at the weekend after scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch and wing S'bu Nkosi tested positive on arrival at their team hotel in Johannesburg.

Jantjies has since been cleared after a second test produced a negative result, and on Monday the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group sanctioned a return to the training field.

South Africa are due to play the first of two Tests against Georgia on Friday - their first match since winning the World Cup in November 2019.

The three-match series with the Lions begins on July 24.