British & Irish Lions Podcast: Sam Warburton on Will Greenwood's podcast

Former British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton is Will Greenwood's guest on the latest episode of the podcast as the start of this summer's tour gets ever closer.

Warburton, who will be providing expert analysis as part of Sky Sports' team for this year's tour to South Africa, joins Will to look back on the Lions' 28-10 win over Japan last Saturday's prior to heading on tour.

The former Wales international reflects on the agonising injury suffered by compatriot Alun Wyn Jones against Japan which ruled him out of the tour and Warren Gatland's decision to hand Conor Murray the captaincy in Jones' absence.

Warburton shares his memories of being on tour with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, including his reflections on the final minutes and outcome of the drawn series with New Zealand four years ago.

Plus, there is a preview of the first match of this year's tour on South African soil on Saturday when the Lions take on the Emirates Lions.

Will Greenwood is hosting a weekly Lions podcast ahead of Warren Gatland's tourists taking on the world champion Springboks over the summer - all the games from the 2021 tour will be shown live on Sky Sports.