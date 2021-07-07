Max Malins withdraws from England squad for weekend clash with Canada after sustaining an injury

Max Malins will miss England's match against Canada

Max Malins has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Saturday's clash against Canada at Twickenham due to injury.

The Rugby Football Union said that Saracens back Malins suffered a shoulder ligament injury during England's 43-29 victory over the United States last weekend.

Malins will see a specialist later this week for further assessment, with England head coach Eddie Jones deciding not to call up a replacement.

Malins lined up on the wing for England's summer series opener before going off.

England ran in seven tries against the United States, including a double for Bath's Joe Cokanasiga.

England's Harry Randall breaks free to score his side's seventh try in the weekend win over USA

Jones has challenged England's "historic" 12 new caps to earn the right to build on their Test debuts.

England overcame the USA at Twickenham on Sunday while handing out the most debuts in one match since 1947.

As well as Cokanasiga's two tries, with Marcus Smith, Sam Underhill, Ollie Lawrence, Jamie Blamire and Harry Randall also crossing for the hosts.

Eddie Jones has challenged England's rookies to make their mark

Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys and Christian Dyer forced scores for the spirited USA in a match that broke up considerably in the second half.

Jones was delighted to blood an entire new generation of England stars, with a host of senior men either rested or on tour with the British & Irish Lions.

"It was a historic occasion, with 12 new caps for England, 10,000 people back in Twickenham, and a few of the players could see their families while they were singing the national anthem," Jones said. "So, it was a great day for the sport.

"The first half, we were very good, we put ourselves in the position to win the game, which is the most important thing first of all. Then in the second half we got a bit loose, a bit inconsistent and dropped off in a number of areas.

"A lot of new players have had a taste of Test rugby now, and now it's about how hard they want to work to keep improving."