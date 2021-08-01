Kyle Sinckler: British and Irish Lions forward cited for biting in second Test loss to South Africa

Kyle Sinckler will be hit with a minimum 12-week ban if the citing is upheld

Kyle Sinckler could be facing a lengthy ban after he was cited for biting in the British and Irish Lions' second Test defeat by South Africa on Saturday.

The prop is alleged to have bitten South Africa second row Franco Mostert's arm during a ruck in the 64th minute of the 27-9 loss at Cape Town Stadium.

Sinckler, who has a chequered disciplinary record, will be hit with a minimum 12-week ban if the citing is upheld by Tuesday's disciplinary hearing.

5:14 Highlights of the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions from Cape Town Highlights of the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions from Cape Town

Remarkably, no other player has been cited from a fractious clash despite numerous flashpoints.

