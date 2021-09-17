Australia confirm spring tour plans with Japan Test before Wallabies head to UK

Australia are heading to the UK for the first time since 2018

Australia's first tour to the UK in nearly three years is a step closer after the country's governing rugby body confirmed Tests against England, Scotland and Wales.

Rugby Australia said the Wallabies will play Japan in Oita before taking on Scotland at Murrayfield on November 7.

England will host the tourists at Twickenham on November 13, with Australia wrapping up their trip against Wales in Cardiff seven days later.

Australia's annual northern tour was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and did not take place in the previous year because of the World Cup.

Wales and England were victorious hosts in the two fixtures played in the UK against the Wallabies in 2018.

The side, coached by former Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie, leapt from seventh to fifth in world rankings following their defeat on the weekend of world champions South Africa in Queensland.

"We're really looking forward to squaring off against Japan. They showed everyone at the World Cup in 2019 that they are a top nation and can match it with the best," Rennie said in a statement.

"Jamie (Joseph) and Tony (Brown) have built a formidable squad that plays a really exciting, up-tempo style. We need to continue to test ourselves with this variety of play, so this is an important match for us as we continue to build ahead of the next World Cup in France.

"It's been a really big year already for our squad with some starting back in February for Super Rugby AU so we will have to continue to manage the lads over the next month or two and into the Spring Tour in the UK."