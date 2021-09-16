Australia ring three changes for South Africa Rugby Championship rematch, live on Sky Sports

Australia tighthead prop Taniela Tupou comes in to start as one of three Wallabies changes to face the Springboks

Australia coach Dave Rennie has largely kept faith with the Wallabies side that beat South Africa last week as he makes three changes for this weekend's Rugby Championship rematch in Brisbane.

Nic White moves up from the bench to replace Tate McDermott at scrum-half in a half-back partnership with Quade Cooper, who kicked a clutch penalty to secure last week's 28-26 win on the Gold Coast in his first Test for four years.

The other changes for the Lang Park Test were in the front row where Taniela Tupou gets his first start of the campaign at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa, who has returned home for the birth of his child.

Scrum-half Nic White replaces Tate McDermott in the starting XV

James Slipper returns on the other side of the front row in place of Angus Bell, who is named on the bench as one of two replacement props alongside recalled tighthead Tom Robertson, who is set to play his first test since 2018.

Lock Darcy Swain, who missed last week's Test after suffering an injury in the last of three losses to the All Blacks, is also named on the bench in place of Rob Leota.

Tupou emerged from the bench last week, but starts vs the Boks this week

Flanker Michael Hooper will captain his country for a record 60th Test, overtaking the long-standing mark of Wallabies great George Gregan.

"It's an incredible milestone for Hoops on Saturday evening in Brisbane and it's a testament to him as a person and a player," Rennie said this week.

"I've been so impressed with his leadership both on and off the field and his drive to be better every day."

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named his side on Wednesday, making one enforced and one tactical change to the side which lost last week.

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Matt Philip, 6 Lachie Swinton, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Feleti Kaitu'u, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia.