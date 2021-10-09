Saturday's URC: Leinster, Glasgow, Dragons and Blues win

Cian Healy celebrates after beating Zebre

Stormers and Glasgow draw while Leinster hammer Zebre and Glasgow edge Lions in Saturday's United Rugby Championship.

Leinster 43-7 Zebre

Leinster put Zebre away in the second half to claim a 43-7 bonus-point win in the United Rugby Championship.

Adam Byrne marked his first appearance since December 2019 with two tries, although it was only 15-0 at half-time as Leinster - back at the RDS for the first time this season - struggled to turn their 70 per cent share of possession into points.

Unconverted efforts from Scott Penny and Jordan Larmour had started the scoring, but Zebre defended stoutly, with Renato Giammarioli making a dozen tackles.

However, with Johnny Sexton lifting the performance level off the bench, Leo Cullen's men cruised home with further tries from Ed Byrne, Sean Cronin, Adam Byrne and replacement Ronan Kelleher.

Glasgow Warriors 13-9 Lions

Glasgow dug deep to hold off a spirited second-half comeback bid from the Lions in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship clash at drizzly Scotstoun.

Danny Wilson's team made a strong start to the match and looked equipped to pull away and notch another convincing win over South African opposition after last weekend's defeat of the Sharks.

However, the Lions refused to buckle and kept themselves in the match right to the very end before succumbing to a narrow 13-9 loss.

Connacht 22-35 Dragons

Connacht's Leva Fifita in action against Aneurin Owen, left, and Sam Davies of Dragons

Connacht's inconsistent form struck again as the Dragons prevailed 35-22 to impressively chalk up their first win at the Sportsground since May 2004.

Following last week's narrow defeat against Leinster, Dean Ryan's men deservedly ended a run of six straight defeats, with flanker Taine Basham excelling.

Although Dragons full-back Jonah Holmes scored the only try of the first half, four penalties from Jack Carty had Connacht 12-8 ahead at the break.

However, the Welsh side were clinical after that, with Jordan Williams, Mesake Doge and Holmes again all crossing. Influential fly-half Sam Davies booted 15 points.

Connacht replied with tries from Mack Hansen and Conor Fitzgerald, but there was no denying Dragons their first victory since April.

Edinburgh 20-20 Stormers

A frustrating result, but your support was 💯.



🏟️😍 Thank you to the 5895 fans in attendance at @DamHealth Stadium this evening. pic.twitter.com/PIgPnPklFp — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) October 9, 2021

Edinburgh and the Stormers could not be separated as their United Rugby Championship clash ended all square at the DAM Health Stadium.

The hosts made a blistering start as they raced into a 14-0 lead after just six minutes, with Jaco Van Der Walt instrumental.

However, the Stormers refused to capitulate and fought back strongly to ensure the match was tied at 20-20 by half-time.

Remarkably, after such an action-packed first half, there were no points for either side after the break as they had to settle for two points apiece.

Cardiff Blues 19- 29 Blue Bulls

Cardiff slipped to a 29-19 United Rugby Championship defeat to the Bulls as the South African outfit chalked up their first win in the competition at the Arms Park.

The Bulls scored two tries courtesy of number eight Elrigh Louw and wing Madosh Tambwe, while replacement outside-half Chris Smith kicked 19 points.

Matthew Screech crossed for Cardiff's only try of the game, with Rhys Priestland contributing 14 points from the kicking tee.