Saturday's United Rugby Championship round-up

There are six United Rugby Championship games taking place on Saturday

We round up all of the action throughout a bumper day of games in the United Rugby Championship, which sees six matches taking place…

Zebre 6-17 Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow made it three URC wins on the bounce with a 17-6 victory over Zebre Parma in Italy.

Having lost their season opener at Ulster, the Warriors have now chalked up consecutive wins against the Sharks, Lions and Zebre ahead of next weekend's home clash with Leinster - their final match before the international break.

It’s all over in Parma 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/sLawPKR6Rv — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) October 16, 2021

First-half tries from Lewis Bean and Sione Tuipulotu put the visitors in control, while a Duncan Weir penalty was all either side could muster after the break.

Zebre - limited to six points from the boot of Carlo Canna - did show some threatening glimpses but have now not won a game in any competition since February and their record against Glasgow stands at 18 defeats and no victories.

Benetton 26-29 Ospreys

Ospreys survived a stunning Benetton fightback to emerge with a victory from their URC match in Treviso.

Full time score and it's the Ospreys who clinch the victory



Benetton 26 - 29 Ospreys pic.twitter.com/N8IEIDyPc6 — Ospreys (@ospreys) October 16, 2021

Having initially failed to build on a dominant start and fallen 26-7 behind, Benetton produced second-half tries from Rhyno Smith, Monty Ioane and Tommaso Menoncello to pull level.

However, the Ospreys, whose challenge was hampered by the loss of Luke Morgan and debutant Alex Cuthbert to the sin-bin, snatched victory late on thanks to a Stephen Myler penalty.

The visitors had looked almost out of sight after Max Nagy and Ethan Roots touched down before half-time and Rhys Webb crossed twice after the break.

Benetton, who had taken an early lead through Gianmarco Lucchesi, battled admirably but fell just short of a famous comeback victory.