Louis Lynagh: England add Harlequins wing to Autumn Nations Series squad ahead of Tonga opener

Louis Lynagh has been called into the England squad ahead of their match against Tonga

England have added Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh to their squad for the Autumn Nations Series that opens against Tonga on Saturday.

Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael Lynagh, was selected in an extended training group for the first time in September, but was then jettisoned when Eddie Jones reduced his group for the Tests at Twickenham to 34 players.

The 20-year-old's inclusion comes after the Wallabies last week expressed an interest in securing his national allegiance, while he is also qualified to play for Italy.

Harry Randall's prospects of adding to the two caps he won in July appear remote after being forced to withdraw from the squad because of a hip flexor injury with fellow rookie Alex Mitchell taking his place.

Eddie Jones has named an updated 35-player England squad for next week’s Test match against Tonga.



Find out more ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021

Earlier this month, hooker Jamie George and utility back Joe Marchant were called-up into Jones' England squad as replacements for Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson.

George had been one of four veteran players omitted by Jones when he named his initial 34-man squad, along with his Saracens colleagues Billy and Mako Vunipola and back George Ford.

Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury, which he suffered playing for Exeter Chiefs against Wasps, means he will not be available for any of England's clashes with Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Watson hurt his knee in the Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens, and Bath confirmed the injury to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.