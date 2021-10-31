Louis Lynagh: England add Harlequins wing to Autumn Nations Series squad ahead of Tonga opener
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh - son of Australia great Michael Lynagh - has been added to the England squad; the wing was a part of an extended England training group in September before being cut when Eddie Jones named an initial 34-man squad
By PA Media
Last Updated: 31/10/21 9:43pm
England have added Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh to their squad for the Autumn Nations Series that opens against Tonga on Saturday.
Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael Lynagh, was selected in an extended training group for the first time in September, but was then jettisoned when Eddie Jones reduced his group for the Tests at Twickenham to 34 players.
The 20-year-old's inclusion comes after the Wallabies last week expressed an interest in securing his national allegiance, while he is also qualified to play for Italy.
Harry Randall's prospects of adding to the two caps he won in July appear remote after being forced to withdraw from the squad because of a hip flexor injury with fellow rookie Alex Mitchell taking his place.
- George, Marchant get England calls
- Farrell happy to shape Smith's international development
- Will new players help England find right combinations?
Eddie Jones has named an updated 35-player England squad for next week’s Test match against Tonga.— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021
Find out more ⤵
Earlier this month, hooker Jamie George and utility back Joe Marchant were called-up into Jones' England squad as replacements for Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson.
George had been one of four veteran players omitted by Jones when he named his initial 34-man squad, along with his Saracens colleagues Billy and Mako Vunipola and back George Ford.
Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury, which he suffered playing for Exeter Chiefs against Wasps, means he will not be available for any of England's clashes with Tonga, Australia and South Africa.
Watson hurt his knee in the Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens, and Bath confirmed the injury to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.