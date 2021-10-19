Jamie George and Joe Marchant called into England squad; Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson ruled out

Jamie George is back in England's squad because of Luke Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury

Hooker Jamie George and utility back Joe Marchant have been called into Eddie Jones' England squad for the Autumn Nations Series as replacements for Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson.

George had been one of four veteran players omitted by Jones when he named his initial 34-man squad on Monday, along with his Saracens colleagues Billy and Mako Vunipola and back George Ford.

Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury, which he suffered playing for Exeter Chiefs against Wasps on Saturday, means he is unlikely to be available for any of England's clashes with Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Luke Cowan-Dickie looks set to miss entire Autumn Nations Series

George's experience will be much needed in Cowan-Dickie's absence, with the other hookers in the squad being uncapped Nic Dolly and summer debutant Jamie Blamire.

Jamie Blamire is one of only two other hooker options in the squad

Blamire made his senior international debut against the United States in June, scoring a try, and then managed a hat-trick in his first start against Canada.

Watson hurt his knee in last Sunday's Gallagher Premiership defeat at the hands of George's Saracens side and Bath have now confirmed the injury to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

His absence left only Jonny May, Adam Radwan and Tommy Freeman to battle for two wing spots but Jones has taken up the option to bring Marchant, who can fill in anywhere along the back-line, into his squad to potentially add to his four caps.

Anthony Watson is a doubt for the Autumn Nations Series with a knee injury

The squad will meet up on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp.

England will play Tonga (November 6), Australia (November 13) and South Africa (November 20) with all matches taking place at Twickenham.

England's 34-man Autumn squad (updated):

Forwards (19);

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs (15);

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)