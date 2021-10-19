Autumn Nations Series: Mike Brown sure Mako and Billy Vunipola and Jamie George will soon return for England

Former England full-back Mike Brown doesn’t think we have seen the last of Billy Vunipola, his brother Mako or their Saracens team-mate Jamie George in an England shirt, despite the trio not being named in Eddie Jones’ squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Brown is backing all three players, as well as Leicester's George Ford, to force their way back into the international fold with two years still to go until the next World Cup,

"It's definitely not the end," Brown told Sky Sports News after Jones named his squad to face Tonga, Australia and South Africa next month.

"People naturally won't cut it at the highest level, they won't be able to handle the international stage so there'll be guys that drop away naturally and those guys could easily come back in.

England head coach Eddie Jones explains his thinking as he names four uncapped players in his squad for the autumn Internationals and leaves out the Vunipola brothers, George Ford and Jamie George

"They are unbelievable competitors they've played at the highest level, they have played for England on numerous occasions, they know what they need to do and they'll be desperate to get back in there so I'm sure that will show in their performances."

Four Newcastle Falcons players have made it into the squad and there is plenty of excitement around 23-year-old Adam Radwan, who scored a hat-trick of tries on his England debut at Twickenham against Canada in July.

Brown is backing the winger to become the best in the world, as he said: "He's an unbelievable finisher, and that's what you want in your wingers.

"But he's gone away and also worked on, I think, the basics that you need, as a back three player at the highest level, his high ball takes, his kicking skills, his positional skills, because that's where you can become exposed at the highest level.

"So if he keeps progressing the way he has done, he could be one of the top players in his position in the world. It's in his grasp if he wants to take it - if he keeps working hard like he is, there is no reason why he can't do that."

At 36, Brown is now looking beyond his playing career.

Despite scoring on debut for the Falcons and helping them to fifth in the Premiership, the full-back is beginning a Masters in Sport Directorship and has also set up an agency with Premier Sports Network in order to help the next generation.

The idea came during last year's lockdown with former team-mate Martin Landajo who's now at Perpignan.

Brown explained: "It was tough in terms of support and who was there for us.

"The experience I had with leaving Quins and everything that went with it, moving clubs, which is a first experience for me in terms of moving clubs - all those things made me think I wanted to do this and help players as much as possible, because they're all different experiences that can have negative impacts on your game, and how you do on the field."

There are grand plans in place, with the agency hoping to become the best in the country, and Brown added: "I think there is a little bit of a gap in terms of the wellness, the care, the education (for players).

"We want to create a family sort of relationship with those players as well. You always want to do the best job possible. I'm a competitor as well coming from sports, so yeah, we want to be the best."