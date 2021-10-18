Tom Youngs: Former Leicester captain takes indefinite leave from club to care for wife

Tom Youngs has not featured for Leicester this season after taking leave to care for his wife

Leicester have confirmed that former club captain Tom Youngs has taken indefinite leave from the club to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

The 34-year-old Tigers hooker was granted leave ahead of the Gallagher Premiership season starting last month, and he has not featured so far this term.

In a statement, Leicester said: "Youngs has returned to his family home in Norfolk to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

"Tigers are offering support in all forms to Tom and the Youngs family during this period.

"The period of leave will remain indefinite for Tom, as long as the Tigers forward feels necessary to remain in Norfolk.

"At this time, the Youngs family have requested privacy and there will be no further comment from Tom, the Youngs family or Leicester Tigers on this matter."