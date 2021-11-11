Autumn Nations Series: Bryan Habana keen to see youngsters grab chance building up to Rugby World Cup

Bryan Habana is excited to see so many players emerging onto the world stage in the Autumn Nations Series

Bryan Habana is excited by the young talent emerging on the international stage as rugby union's big hitters start to build towards the next World Cup in two years' time.

The Autumn Nations Series has so far seen England hand up-and-coming backs Freddie Steward and Adam Radwan starts in the 69-3 win over Tonga, with the likes of Marcus Smith featuring off the replacements' bench as well.

Scotland's 15-13 win over Australia included Ewan Ashman mark a memorable debut as an early replacement with a try and Josh Bayliss coming on to earn his first cap too, while South Africa icon Habana is pleased to see head coach Jacques Nienaber evolving the Springboks' squad as they prepare to defend their title in France in 2023.

"You sort of look at two-year cycles between Rugby World Cups and this is a potential opportunity where youngsters get the opportunity to get tested on the international stage," Habana told Sky Sports News.

"Many teams playing in the Autumn Nations Series are using that as a stepping stone. We saw [England head coach] Eddie Jones dropped a few key senior figures in that set-up, Jacques Nienaber is using this opportunity to blood a few youngsters and Scotland have got a wealth of talent.

"We saw two players get that their first Scotland cap and hold that trophy post-game, so I think it's an important time for coaches as they build towards the World Cup in 2023.

"It's great to see who grabs that opportunity with both hands and hopefully there are many of those because two years comes around quicker than you think."

South Africa managed to edge out Wales 23-18 in Cardiff last Saturday and now face a difficult trip to BT Murrayfield to take on a Scotland team which ended Australia's run of five-straight Test wins last week.

The Scots have won many plaudits for their improvements under Gregor Townsend's stewardship and the head coach's former international team-mate Gavin Hastings believes he will have benefitted from his time as part of the British and Irish Lions' coaching staff in the summer.

Hastings, who played in three World Cups for Scotland and captained them in the 1995 tournament, is impressed with the strength of the national team at present too.

"It's in a very good place," Hastings told Sky Sports News. "It's the strongest squad they've had for many a year.

"I think Gregor, with his experience of coming back from South Africa in the summer with the Lions, alongside Steve Tandy the defence coach - we saw in the game against Australia last week just how important having a good defence is.

"It's going to be a tough ask for them on Saturday, but they've gained a lot of confidence from last week's performance and I'm sure Gregor will have a few tricks up his sleeve."