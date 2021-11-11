New Zealand team news: Sevu Reece keeps his place as All Blacks make 14 changes to face Ireland

Sam Whitelock will captain a strong All Blacks squad to face Ireland in Dublin

Wing Sevu Reece is the only player retained from last week's starting line-up for New Zealand as they named a strong team to take on Ireland in Saturday's Test in Dublin.

The All Blacks rested their regulars for last Saturday's 47-9 win against Italy in Rome but will be back to full strength, restoring the forward pack that helped them demolish Wales 54-16 in Cardiff a fortnight ago at the start of their autumn schedule.

Among the backs from the Wales Test, Rieko Ioane is moved from the wing to centre to replace David Havili, who drops to the bench as Reece moves over to the left after starting on the right against Italy.

Sevu Reece was among the try scorers in Rome last week, and is the only player retained

"That's the way we finished the Welsh game, with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to centre and Sevu on the wing," said coach Ian Foster in a statement on Thursday.

"It's a little bit of a reward for that combination. We've been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us.

"We're also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay (Christie), David (Havili) and Richie (Mounga) will have off the bench."

Foster said New Zealand, who lost on their last visit to Dublin three years ago, were expecting a stiff test.

"We've watched Ireland's development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week's big win over Japan," he said.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says they have kept a close eye on Ireland over the last year

"They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge. We know what it's going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It's big and it's exciting and is what motivates this team."

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane 12 Anton Lienert Brown, 11 Sevu Reece, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Karl Tuinukuafe, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Tupou Vaai, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Richie Mounga, 23 David Havili.