England 32-15 Australia: England player ratings

England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try

England extended their winning run against Australia under Eddie Jones to eight matches but they had to dig deep for a 32-15 victory at Twickenham. Sky Sports Rugby rate the England players' performances...

Freddie Steward: 8/10

Only four caps into his international career but plays like a seasoned campaigner.

Manu Tuilagi: 7

Started on the wing where he was exposed by one high ball but frequently popped up in the centres.

Henry Slade: 7

Frequently popped up in the backfield and was influential in a scrappy win.

Owen Farrell: 7

England's Owen Farrell successfully kicks a penalty

Played some of his best rugby at inside centre until he limped off in obvious pain.

Jonny May: 6

Quiet afternoon for May, who had few opportunities to show what he can do.

Marcus Smith: 6

The fireworks seen against Tonga were missing apart from an early burst but this will be a key learning game for the rising star.

Ben Youngs: 7

Faced a battle against fellow veteran Nic White and acquitted himself well. Took a lot of pressure off Smith with some accurate kicking.

Bevan Rodd: 7

Bevan Rodd on the charge for England

An emergency debut to solve England's loosehead crisis and can hold his head high.

Jamie George: 7

A real presence in the first half and his determination was obvious.

Kyle Sinckler: 7

Took an early bang but fought on and England were rewarded with a rugged shift.

Maro Itoje: 7

Fiftieth cap for the Lions giant, who rolled his sleeves up in a hard contest up-front.

Jonny Hill: 8

Jonny Hill carried well for England

An opportunist line-out pinch almost saw him score as he set off on a rampaging run.

Courtney Lawes: 8

Lawes looks to charge down a Nic White kick

High work-rate and impact in defence were his calling cards in the back-row battle.

Sam Underhill: 7

Emerging as an increasingly effective carrier and was involved in many of England's better moments.

Tom Curry: 7

Struggling to have the same impact at number eight as he does at openside.

Replacements: 8

Jamie Blamire scores for England

Alex Dombrandt made an eye-catching cameo off the bench and is pushing hard to start at number eight, while Jamie Blamire is a Test hooker through and through. Sam Simmonds also had an impact when he came on in the final five minutes.