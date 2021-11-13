Rugby Union News

England 32-15 Australia: England player ratings

Freddie Steward, Jonny Hill and Courtney Lawes proved their worth as England passed their first serious test of the Autumn Nations Series

Last Updated: 13/11/21 8:45pm

England's Freddie Steward scores his team's first try
England extended their winning run against Australia under Eddie Jones to eight matches but they had to dig deep for a 32-15 victory at Twickenham. Sky Sports Rugby rate the England players' performances...

Freddie Steward: 8/10

Only four caps into his international career but plays like a seasoned campaigner.

Manu Tuilagi: 7

Started on the wing where he was exposed by one high ball but frequently popped up in the centres.

Henry Slade: 7

Frequently popped up in the backfield and was influential in a scrappy win.

Owen Farrell: 7

England's Owen Farrell successfully kicks a penalty
Played some of his best rugby at inside centre until he limped off in obvious pain.

Jonny May: 6

Quiet afternoon for May, who had few opportunities to show what he can do.

Marcus Smith: 6

The fireworks seen against Tonga were missing apart from an early burst but this will be a key learning game for the rising star.

Ben Youngs: 7

Faced a battle against fellow veteran Nic White and acquitted himself well. Took a lot of pressure off Smith with some accurate kicking.

Bevan Rodd: 7

Bevan Rodd on the charge for England
An emergency debut to solve England's loosehead crisis and can hold his head high.

Jamie George: 7

A real presence in the first half and his determination was obvious.

Kyle Sinckler: 7

Took an early bang but fought on and England were rewarded with a rugged shift.

Maro Itoje: 7

Fiftieth cap for the Lions giant, who rolled his sleeves up in a hard contest up-front.

Jonny Hill: 8

Jonny Hill carried well for England
An opportunist line-out pinch almost saw him score as he set off on a rampaging run.

Courtney Lawes: 8

Lawes looks to charge down a Nic White kick
High work-rate and impact in defence were his calling cards in the back-row battle.

Sam Underhill: 7

Emerging as an increasingly effective carrier and was involved in many of England's better moments.

Tom Curry: 7

Struggling to have the same impact at number eight as he does at openside.

Replacements: 8

Jamie Blamire scores for England
Alex Dombrandt made an eye-catching cameo off the bench and is pushing hard to start at number eight, while Jamie Blamire is a Test hooker through and through. Sam Simmonds also had an impact when he came on in the final five minutes.

