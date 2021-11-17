Jamison Gibson-Park out of Ireland's clash with Argentina on Sunday

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Sunday's Test vs Argentina with a thigh injury

Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Ireland's Test vs Argentina in Dublin on Sunday with a thigh injury, as Leinster's Luke McGrath has been called up as cover.

Gibson-Park is the second Ireland player to be ruled out following their outstanding 29-20 victory over New Zealand, after skipper Johnny Sexton suffered a twisted ankle and knee.

The latest injury update is a blow for head coach Andy Farrell, with Gibson-Park having excelled at the Aviva Stadium in victory vs the All Blacks.

Leinster's Luke McGrath has been called up to the Ireland squad as cover

The IRFU also confirmed on Wednesday second row James Ryan will captain the side in the absence of Sexton.

With Gibson-Park and Sexton both out, Munster pair Conor Murray and Joey Carbery - both of whom came on during Saturday's win - would appear favourites to start in the half-backs against the Pumas.

Skipper Johnny Sexton has already been ruled out due to a twisted ankle and knee

Scrum-halves Craig Casey and McGrath will battle for a place among the replacements, while Leinster's Harry Byrne and Connacht's Jack Carty will push for inclusion as out-half cover.

McGrath's call-up is his first since Andy Farrell became Ireland head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Argentina head to the Irish capital off the back of a dominant 37-16 victory over Italy in Treviso and a tight 29-20 defeat to France at the Stade de France the week before.