Jamison Gibson-Park out of Ireland's clash with Argentina on Sunday
Ireland dealt another injury blow ahead of welcoming Argentina to Dublin on Sunday following Saturday's 29-20 victory over New Zealand as scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is ruled out with a thigh injury; Leinster's Luke McGrath called up as cover; skipper Johnny Sexton already out
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 17/11/21 12:14pm
Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Ireland's Test vs Argentina in Dublin on Sunday with a thigh injury, as Leinster's Luke McGrath has been called up as cover.
Gibson-Park is the second Ireland player to be ruled out following their outstanding 29-20 victory over New Zealand, after skipper Johnny Sexton suffered a twisted ankle and knee.
The latest injury update is a blow for head coach Andy Farrell, with Gibson-Park having excelled at the Aviva Stadium in victory vs the All Blacks.
The IRFU also confirmed on Wednesday second row James Ryan will captain the side in the absence of Sexton.
With Gibson-Park and Sexton both out, Munster pair Conor Murray and Joey Carbery - both of whom came on during Saturday's win - would appear favourites to start in the half-backs against the Pumas.
Scrum-halves Craig Casey and McGrath will battle for a place among the replacements, while Leinster's Harry Byrne and Connacht's Jack Carty will push for inclusion as out-half cover.
McGrath's call-up is his first since Andy Farrell became Ireland head coach following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Argentina head to the Irish capital off the back of a dominant 37-16 victory over Italy in Treviso and a tight 29-20 defeat to France at the Stade de France the week before.