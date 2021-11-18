Ireland vs Argentina: Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw, Robert Baloucoune in for starts

Robbie Henshaw has returned from injury to start for Ireland as one of four changes

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made four changes to his starting XV to take on Argentina on Sunday, as Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw and Robert Baloucoune each come in.

Munster pair Murray and Carbery replace injured half-back duo Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton, having both come off the bench in the 29-20 win over New Zealand last week.

Out wide, 24-year-old Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune comes in to start for just his second Test cap - having made his debut vs the USA in July - as Andrew Conway makes way, while Robbie Henshaw replaces Bundee Aki at inside centre having recovered from his foot injury.

Joey Carbery came off the bench to kick nine points in the victory over New Zealand

James Ryan captains the side from the second row in an otherwise unchanged XV, as the forward pack remains the same.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong combine in the front-row, Ryan and Iain Henderson in the second row, and Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the back-row.

Full-back Hugo Keenan and winger James Lowe combine with Baloucoune in the back-three, while Garry Ringrose partners Henshaw in the midfield.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune will pick up just his second Test cap, having been named to start vs Argentina

Among the replacements, there are four further squad alterations, as Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan replaces Ulster's Rob Herring and Ulster tighthead Tom O'Toole replaces Connacht's Finlay Bealham, while scrum-half Craig Casey and fly-half Harry Byrne fill the places of Murray and Carbery following their promotions to the starting team.

Loosehead Cian Healy, second row Tadhg Beirne, back-row Peter O'Mahony and winger Keith Earls keep their places among the replacements.

Ireland: 15 Huge Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Harry Byrne, 23 Keith Earls.