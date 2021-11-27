Barbarians women rout South Africa at Twickenham as Sarah Levy scores hat-trick of tries

Sarah Levy grabbed a hat-trick as the Barbarians women defeated South Africa

Three tries from Sarah Levy helped the Barbarians to a 60-5 win over South Africa in front of a world-record crowd as the women took centre stage at Twickenham on Saturday.

The cancellation of the men's match against Samoa due to six positive Covid-19 tests in the Baa-Baas camp meant the women's clash was brought forward to 2.30pm from its original 5.15pm kick-off, although the Samoans were still able to sing their national anthem and perform their cultural challenge ahead of the game.

When the action did commence, winger Levy grabbed two tries in the first half, with the retiring Katy Daley-McLean - named player of the match in her final appearance - Baa-Baas captain Natasha Hunt, Lenaig Corson and Rhona Lloyd all crossing as well to put them 38-0 up at the break.

American Levy grabbed her third after the break, with further tries from Lindsay Peet, Simi Pam and Ciara Griffin putting the seal on a comfortable win in front of a crowd of 29,581 - a world-record attendance for a women's rugby match.

It was all Barbarians in the opening minutes, and they breached South Africa's defence in the seventh minute when Daley-McLean put in a cross-field kick to the left which Levy gathered to finish for a converted try.

Former England fly-half Daley-McLean went from provider to scorer seven minutes later as Hunt picked up the ball from the base of a scrum and then produced a one-handed offload for her half-back partner to cross for an unconverted score.

Another scrum soon after the restart led to the Barbarians' third try as captain Hunt broke downfield and although she was brought down short of the line, the ball was recycled for French second row Corston to go over for another converted score.

Lenaig Corson was among the try-scorers for the Barbarians

Lloyd got in on the try-scoring act in the 22nd minute as she was sent slicing through the defence by Daley-McLean and then 10 minutes later the hosts forced a turnover in front of the South Africa posts, which led to Karen Paquin setting up USA sevens star Levy for her second of the match.

There was still time before the break for the Baa-Baas to add to their tally as well and it was skipper Hunt who did so on the stroke of half time, intercepting a pass and racing away to finish with Daley-McLean's conversion putting them 38 points clear.

South Africa had created few scoring opportunities and, even when they did get one five minutes into the second half as they opted to kick at goal from a penalty, the post got in the way of Zenay Jordaan's attempt.

There was no let-up from the hosts when play resumed either and a powerful maul saw prop Peet finish - but fail to convert her own try - in the 51st minute, followed by Levy completing her hat-trick out wide seven minutes later after Chumisa Qawe had been sent to the sin-bin.

Katy Daley-McLean signed off her career in style with a starring role for the Barbarians

Prop Pam's converted try took the score past the 50-point mark, but the Springboks did manage to ensure they got on the board as first-half replacement Ayanda Malinga used her strength to get over the try-line just minutes after having a score ruled out by the TMO for being in touch.

There was, however, still time for Ireland international Griffin to put the seal on the win with a try, although the back row was unable to land the conversion.