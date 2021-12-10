Zoe Aldcroft and Antoine Dupont named World Rugby's players of the year for 2021

Zoe Aldcroft started all eight of England's matches in 2021

England forward Zoe Aldcroft has been named World Rugby's player of the year for 2021.

The 25-year-old Gloucester-Hartpury second row beat England team-mate Poppy Cleall and French duo Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus to the award, which was determined by a poll of fans.

It completes a notable England double after Red Roses boss Simon Middleton was named coach of the year.

Named England captain for the first time on her 25th birthday, Aldcroft led her team to an 89-0 victory over the USA and marked the occasion with a try.

She started all eight of England's matches in 2021 as the Red Roses extended their unbeaten run to 18 Tests and won a third successive Women's Six Nations title.

Just another regular team meeting... right? 😏



🎉 @MaggieAlphonsi gatecrashed the @Glos_PuryWRFC party to crown @zoealdcroft_ the new Women's 15s Player of the Year, in association with @Mastercard #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/ps7keRGgCW — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 10, 2021

England lock Maro Itoje lost out to France scrum-half Antoine Dupont for the men's award.

The 27-year-old Saracens forward was on a four-strong shortlist that also included Australia captain Michael Hooper and his Wallabies colleague Samu Kerevi.

Antoine Dupont helped Toulouse win a record fifth European Cup last May

The stocky and explosively quick Dupont has been outstanding for France in the past two seasons, helping Les Bleus become a competitive side once again under coach Fabien Galthie after years of mediocrity.

The 25-year-old Dupont was outstanding in orchestrating attacks as France ended the year with a 40-25 win against New Zealand. He captained the side in the Autumn Nations Series in the absence of skipper Charles Ollivon.

Dupont is the third Frenchman to clinch the award after Galthie won in 2012 and flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 after leading France to the World Cup final.

Last year Dupont was voted the best men's Six Nations player, the first Frenchman to win the award. He stood out with his bursts of speed from the back of the scrum, his perceptive passing and support running.