Jonny Hill: Sale Sharks clinch signing of England international from Exeter Chiefs

Jonny Hill is moving to Sale from Exeter next season

Jonny Hill is the latest England international to agree a move north to Sale Sharks after signing a long-term contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Exeter Chiefs second row will end his seven-year stay in Devon at the end of the 2021/22 season, following Edinburgh-bound Sam Skinner out of Sandy Park as the reduced £5m salary cap now in force in the Gallagher Premiership continues to generate movement.

The announcement of Hill's signing follows the recent confirmation George Ford will be moving to the Sharks from Leicester Tigers at the end of the current campaign too and Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson is excited by what the 27-year-old will bring to the club.

"I'm really excited to be bringing Jonny to Sale Sharks," Sanderson said. "He's a player who knows how to win and what it takes to grind out those big games and that sort of experience is invaluable.

"His on-field qualities speak for themselves but what sets him apart for me is that he's a genuinely good bloke and will no doubt add to the environment and culture that we have here.

"Having spoken to Jonny on a couple of occasions, I was really impressed with his appetite to improve and it's exciting that he wants to do that at Sale Sharks.

"It tells me that we have a player of international class who believes in the club's ambition, the culture that we're building and wants to be a part of it. For me, that's mega."

Hill, who began his career with Gloucester, has won 12 England caps since his debut in the delayed Six Nations in October last year and cemented his place in England's engine room during the recent Autumn Nations Series when he produced his most impressive Test form yet.

His time with Exeter has seen him be part of Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup-winning teams in 2020, and he has made over 100 appearances for the club, along with earning a place in the squad for this summer's British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

As well as Ford, who was left out of Eddie Jones' squad for their most recent Tests, Hill will be joining the England quartet of Manu Tuilagi, Tom Curry, and autumn debutants Bevan Rodd and Raffi Quirke at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"We're a club with aspirations and to sign someone of Jonny's class demonstrates that," Sale CEO Sid Sutton said.

"I had a really good chat with him and discussed the culture, our values and the journey the club are on and his personality fits perfectly.

"I spoke to Tom Curry about the potential of signing Jonny and he was full of praise for not only his ability on the pitch but what a good bloke he is off it."