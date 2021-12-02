JP du Preez: South African lock to join Glasgow Warriors from Sale Sharks next season

JP du Preez has agreed to join Glasgow Warriors for next season

South African second-rower JP du Preez has agreed to join Glasgow Warriors from Sale Sharks for next season, subject to a visa being granted.

The 27-year-old from Roodepoort is 6ft 10ins tall and has made 18 appearances since moving to the English Premiership side from the Cheetahs last November.

Prior to his switch to Sale, Du Preez made 31 appearances for Cheetahs in the PRO14 between 2018 and 2020.

Du Preez is relishing the prospect of moving to Scotstoun next summer.

He said: "Glasgow play a style of rugby that I like to play - running rugby with a hard and physical edge.

South African second-rower JP du Preez has become the first new signing announced by Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 2022/23 season, after agreeing to make the move north from Sale Sharks subject to visa.



"I like to think I'll complement their style of play and I believe I bring strong lineout presence and a physicality in both attack and defence.

"I've played against Warriors in the past and they're a very tough side to compete against, especially in Glasgow in front of their home fans.

"I can't wait to be a part of the team."

Head coach Danny Wilson believes he will add physicality to the Glasgow squad. He said: "We've been impressed with JP's recent performances for Sale.

"He's the type of physical player we wanted to add to our squad.

"He brings a wealth of experience having played in the PRO14, Premiership and Super Rugby and we look forward to welcoming him to the club next season."

Warriors are seventh in the United Rugby Championship and come up against Scarlets in their next game on Saturday.