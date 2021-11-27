URC Round-up: Ulster win at Leinster; Benetton beat Glasgow Warriors; Edinburgh win at Dragons
Saturday's United Rugby Championship results: Leinster 10-20 Ulster, Benetton 19-18 Glasgow Warriors, Dragons 14-30 Edinburgh; Bulls vs Munster, Sharks vs Scarlets and Stormers vs Zebre postponed due to Covid-19 situation in South Africa.
Recap Saturday's United Rugby Championship action as Ulster picked up victory at Leinster, Benetton beat Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh won at the Dragons...
Leinster 10-20 Ulster
Ulster gave their United Rugby Championship challenge a massive boost with a stirring 20-10 win over previously unbeaten Leinster at RDS.
James Hume's late intercept try sealed Ulster's first victory at the Ballsbridge venue since March 2013, adding to a coolly-struck 67th-minute penalty from replacement Nathan Doak.
Fit-again Ulster scrum-half John Cooney played in Greg Jones for a 16th-minute try, setting up a 7-0 interval lead.
Cooney added a penalty but Robbie Henshaw's superb pick-up for a try, 10 minutes into the second half, lifted a misfiring Leinster.
A Ross Byrne penalty briefly brought the hosts level, but Doak and Hume combined to ensure Ulster ended a run of six interprovincial derby defeats.
Benetton 19-18 Glasgow Warriors
Fly-half Leonardo Marin sunk Glasgow with a dramatic last-gasp penalty as Benetton claimed a 19-18 United Rugby Championship victory.
The 19-year-old struck with the game's final kick at Stadio di Monigo to thwart Danny Wilson's team.
Glasgow looked on course for a fourth victory of their league campaign, but they were ultimately punished by Marin after pulling down a line-out inside their own half.
Marin was Benetton's hero in similar circumstances against Edinburgh in Round 2, kicking a stunning late drop goal to clinch the win.
Number eight Jack Dempsey and flanker Rory Darge scored tries for Glasgow, while fly-half Ross Thompson kicked two penalties and a conversion.
Dragons 14-30 Edinburgh
Ramiro Moyano scored two tries as Edinburgh deservedly picked up the spoils with a 30-14 bonus-point win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade.
Edinburgh dominated in terms of territory and possession and could easily have won by a greater margin.
Debutant Emiliano Boffelli and Damien Hoyland also scored tries, with two penalties and a pair of conversions from Blair Kinghorn completing the scoring.
It was a miserable night for the Dragons, who lost Taine Basham and Jack Dixon in the first half, but they managed two tries from Jonah Holmes and Sam Davies, with Davies converting both.