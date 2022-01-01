Gallagher Premiership: Sale Sharks sting Wasps, Exeter Chiefs see off Bristol Bears
Sale triumphed at home to Wasps while Exeter overcame Bristol in front of a record crowd at Sandy Park in Saturday's two Premiership matches; Three more matches on Sunday at 3pm
We round up the action from Saturday's two matches in the Gallagher Premiership, which saw Sale Sharks triumph at home to Wasps and Exeter Chiefs defeat Bristol in a West Country derby clash…
Sale Sharks 26-18 Wasps
Sale were triumphant in their first Premiership game since November as they powered past Wasps for a bonus-point success at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Wasps had few answers to the Sharks' attacking and defensive prowess on the day as the hosts sealed a well-deserved five-pointer.
Tries from Jean-Luc du Preez, Marland Yarde, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Ben Curry secured the try-scoring bonus point for the hosts, with AJ MacGinty converting three of those.
Wasps had led through an early try from Josh Bassett, but two penalties and a converted try from Jimmy Gopperth - in at fly-half for the suspended Jacob Umaga - were the only other points they could muster.
The result means Sale secured a very welcome fourth win of the league campaign while Lee Blackett's Wasps appear to be in a spot of bother as this was their seventh loss in their last eight games in all competitions.
Bath's trip to London Irish cancelled
Bath's Premiership match at London Irish on Monday has been called off after more positive Covid-19 test results.
Exeter Chiefs 19-13 Bristol Bears
Bristol suffered a fourth successive Premiership defeat as Exeter toppled them in front of a record Sandy Park crowd.
Chiefs' new East Stand development allowed an attendance of 14,100 for the West Country derby, and Exeter kept themselves firmly in play-off contention through a workmanlike success.
First-half tries from, winger Tom O'Flaherty and lock Jonny Hill, with fly-half Joe Simmonds adding one conversion, put them in control of the contest.
But a dour second period of few scoring chances burst into life during the closing minutes when Bristol substitute Henry Purdy claimed a breakaway try that Callum Sheedy converted, adding to his earlier penalty.
Exeter's lead was suddenly threatened, but they dug deep and confirmed a seventh win of their Premiership campaign when Scotland captain Stuart Hogg scored late on, and Simmonds added the extras - although Sheedy's 80th-minute penalty at least gave the Bears a losing bonus point.