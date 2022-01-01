Gallagher Premiership: Bath vs London Irish called off after positive Covid-19 test results

The Premiership match between Bath and London Irish has been called off

Bath's Gallagher Premiership match at London Irish on Monday has been called off after the club returned more positive Covid-19 test results.

The West Country side had already seen their midweek Premiership Rugby Cup match against Exeter Chiefs called off due to positive test results and injuries.

And now Bath's next league match has been cancelled as well following further positive Covid-19 tests in the squad, which has ruled out a significant number of players.

"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Bath Rugby and London Irish so the decision has been made to cancel the match," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

"We will give the clubs any support they need and wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."

A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points from the fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium.

"Following the cancellation of our Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Exeter Chiefs earlier this week, we are sorry to share that our Gallagher Premiership game against London Irish on Monday 3rd of January at Brentford Community Stadium can no longer go ahead safely," a Bath statement said.

"We are sorry to share this news today and wish you all a happy and healthy New Year."