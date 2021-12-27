Bath's Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs cancelled because of Covid-19 and injuries

Bath are without a win in the Premiership so far this season

Bath’s Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs has been cancelled because of "a combination of Covid-related player absences and existing injuries" in Neal Hatley's squad.

A Premiership Rugby statement said Bath do not have a sufficient number of front-row forwards to fulfil a matchday 23 for the game at The Rec on December 29.

"Furthermore, there is not enough time to add any further players to our squad who we can be confident are Covid free, and with a Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture scheduled within the next seven days, the safety of our wider squad and staff must be paramount," Bath added in a statement.

Following the cancellation a Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points, with an announcement to be made in due course.

Bath, who sit bottom of the Premiership and are without a win so far this season, say their game away against London Irish on January 3 "remains unaffected".