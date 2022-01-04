Graham Rowntree: Munster forwards coach signs new two-year contract through to 2024

Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension to remain as forwards coach of Irish province Munster

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension to 2024, the Irish province confirmed on Tuesday.

Former England, British and Irish Lions, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins coach Rowntree, is currently part of a coaching team at Munster which will be broken up at the end of the season, as head coach Johann van Graan departs to Bath and senior coach Stephen Larkham moves back to Australia with the Brumbies.

Defence coach JP Ferreira followed Van Graan to the Munster set-up in 2017, and is also out of contract at the end of the season, with his future not yet officially revealed.

"I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby," Rowntree said.

Rowntree worked as forwards coach for the British and Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017

"I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We've put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

"I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I'm standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

Current Munster head coach Johann van Graan is departing for Bath at the end of the season

"This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I'm very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come."

Rowntree, 50, joined Munster in October 2019 after coaching with Georgia at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In his two campaigns with Munster to date, the 54-time capped former England prop has been part of Munster set-ups which suffered semi-final and final defeats in the PRO14, and were knocked out of the European Cup by eventual winners Toulouse last season at the round-of-16 stage.