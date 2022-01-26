England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

Owen Farrell will miss this year's Six Nations due to an ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations because of an ankle problem.

Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.

It was hoped the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.

Saracens have confirmed Farrell will undergo surgery on Wednesday and faces eight to 10 weeks of rehabilitation.

"Owen is out of the Six Nations. It's a massive blow for him personally and for the team it's a blow," Jones said.

"But it's obviously an opportunity for other guys to step up into leadership roles and for other players to play for that 12 jumper.

"We see it more as an opportunity. In today's rugby, having your best team on the field is a rare occurrence. We're pretty used to it. There's an opportunity there to build a bit more leadership depth."

Jonny May is also likely to miss the entire campaign

British and Irish Lions flanker Courtney Lawes is pencilled in to replace Farrell as captain, resuming a role he filled with distinction during the autumn.

Lawes is progressing through the return-to-play protocols for concussion sustained on Northampton duty against Ulster on January 16 but should recover in time for the trip to Murrayfield.

"Courtney is progressing nicely and we're still hopeful he'll be available for Scotland," Jones said.

The outlook on Jonny May is less positive, however, with the Gloucester wing set to miss the whole Championship because of an ongoing knee issue.

"Jonny's more likely than not going to have some surgery, but the details on that are a bit sketchy at the moment. He's more than likely to be out of the Six Nations," Jones said.

Ireland coach Farrell backs son's comeback

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has backed son Owen to return "bigger and stronger" from the injury disappointment.

"It is what it is, you take the rough with the smooth in top-level sport," said Farrell senior.

"As far as he's concerned, he's probably had one major injury before these two ankle injuries and he's 30 years of age.

Andy Farrell has backed his son Owen to come back 'bigger and stronger'

"I know that he's absolutely gutted to have another injury, which everyone would be, especially at this time of year because the Six Nations is massive to everyone.

"I've no doubt it will whet the appetite to come back bigger and stronger."

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been in British and Irish Lions camps with Owen Farrell.

He added: "Any team in the world will miss a player of his calibre, with his leadership.

"I've been in environments with him before and it's outstanding.

"He'll bounce back, I'm sure. Something like this, as bad as it feels at the time, will lead him on to coming back feeling fresher and hungrier than ever - not that he needs it, he's a hungry fella. But he'll come back better."

Biggar on Wales 'swagger' after being 'written off last year'

Wales captain Dan Biggar believes momentum will be key as the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions prepare to launch their title defence.

Despite winning the tournament last year, Wales arrive at this season's staging as only fourth favourites behind France, England and Ireland.

They go into the Six Nations on the back of a thrilling autumn win against Australia, although injuries have hit them hard.

British and Irish Lions like Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi are expected to miss the whole competition, while George North and Taulupe Faletau are only considered possibilities - at best - for the latter part of it.

Dan Biggar says Wales are relishing defending their Six Nations crown

Wales face a testing opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday week, before hosting Scotland and then tackling England at Twickenham.

"It's a really tough start," Northampton fly-half Biggar said, during the Six Nations virtual media launch.

"Obviously, with the form Ireland showed in the autumn - how impressive they are - and we know how tough going to Dublin is. We haven't had a huge amount of success there over the last few years.

"This tournament, in particular, hinges on momentum, really.

"If you get off to a good start, then everything seems to flow, camps become a lot happier and training becomes a lot easier. For us, it is really important to get a good start.

"If you can pick up an away win on the first weekend, then it sets you up really nicely. We have then got Scotland at home, which we know is going to be hugely difficult as well.

"The opening couple of weekends are pivotal to how the tournament will go for you, and we are hoping we can get off to a good start and use the 10 days or so we've got now to give ourselves the best chance in Dublin a week on Saturday.

"From our point of view, there are lots of key experienced players missing, but that also gives an opportunity to a lot of young lads who have come into the squad to step up and really stake a claim.

"We were written off last year. We are coming into the tournament as defending champions, so there is certainly a bit of a swagger in the group."