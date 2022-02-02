Duchess of Cambridge becomes Patron of Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has become Patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has become Patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

The Duchess, who has been given the new patronages by Her Majesty The Queen, is already a patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Croquet Club as well as the Lawn Tennis Association, SportsAid and the 1851 Trust.

Kate is a long-term rugby fan dating back to her childhood and is known to have attended the 2015 World Cup in England as well the 2017 Six Nations tournament in Paris.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: "We are truly honoured by the appointment of The Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League's Royal Patron. We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men's, Women's, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

"Our sport's history has been built on a commitment to tackling inequalities and we honour that through our focus on having a positive social impact well beyond the pitch. We look forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family."

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, with England and Wales set to meet at Twickenham on February 26 as part of this year's Six Nations.

Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, added: "It is a great honour to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as our Patron. Our aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to rugby union, develop the sport for future generations and create a successful thriving game across the country.

"As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of The Duchess will be greatly valued from our grass roots clubs and fast-growing women and girls' game, right up to our elite Men's and Women's England teams."

Established in 1895, The Rugby Football League is the national governing body for Rugby League in the UK - covering all forms of grassroots and the professional game, including women's and wheelchair rugby.