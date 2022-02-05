Gallagher Premiership: Leicester Tigers back to winning ways, Wasps stun Exeter Chiefs

Paolo Odogwu's tries helped Wasps snatch victory over Exeter

We round up all of the action from Saturday's four Gallagher Premiership games as Leicester Tigers got back to winning ways, Wasps stunned Exeter, and Saracens and Bristol Bears also triumphed…

Bristol Bears 37-21 Newcastle Falcons

Bristol survived a whole host of setbacks to win a frenetic game featuring seven tries as they overcame Newcastle at Ashton Gate.

First, the Bears had to deal with the early loss of key backs Andy Uren and Luke Morahan to injuries before overcoming the handicap of losing three forwards to the sin bin to pick up their bonus-point victory.

At one stage, the Falcons trailed 28-7 and looked set for a heavy defeat but a spirited response from their powerful forwards saw them emerge with credit - Bristol had to kick three second-half penalties to keep their noses in front.

The home side's tries came from Uren, Siva Naulago, Morahan and Alapati Leiua, with Tom Whiteley adding four conversions and three penalties. Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti and Nathan Earle scored tries for Newcastle, both of which Will Haydon-Wood converted, while there was also a penalty try awarded.

Exeter Chiefs 26-27 Wasps

A Paolo Odogwu try deep into stoppage time plundered a 27-26 victory for Wasps who had been outplayed for much of the match by injury-ravaged Exeter.

The home side were leading 26-15 nine minutes from time and thought they had scored the match-sealing try through centre Tom Hendrickson following scores from Tom O'Flaherty, Lewis Pearson, Jack Innard and Richard Capstick.

WHAT A COMEBACK!



Exeter 26 - 27

A long review concluded that he had lost the ball over the line and it stirred Wasps who had played fitfully until then, with Odogwu and Joe Launchbury having scored earlier tries for them.

But after that Hendrickson try was chalked off, Alfie Barbeary scored from a maul two minutes from time, followed by Odogwu's second to clinch the win.

Leicester Tigers 36-16 Worcester Warriors

Premiership leaders Leicester eased back to winning ways with a victory over second-bottom Worcester Warriors at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Tigers had lost their previous two league fixtures, after opening the season with 11 straight wins, but the result was never in doubt here, as captain Hanro Liebenberg scored one of their five tries.

Hosea Saumaki, Freddie Burns, Tommy Reffell and a penalty try accounted for the Tigers' other tries as they secured the bonus point, while Alex Hearle's converted try and three penalties from Billy Searle accounted for the Warriors' total

Steve Borthwick's side remain seven points clear of second-placed Saracens, as they proved too strong for Worcester despite having five players missing on international duty with England.

Saracens 40-3 Bath

Clinical Saracens halted Bath's resurgence as a thumping win kept them within striking distance of Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers.

Sarries hooker Tom Woolstencroft went over from two almost identical driving mauls in quick succession at the end of the first half to give the hosts an 18-3 lead at the interval.

A solid day at StoneX.



5️⃣ points added to the cause.

Alex Goode created and finished Saracens' third of the afternoon, before he turned provider for Alex Lewington, who dotted down for the bonus point. Ben Spencer's penalty account for Bath's only score.

Theo McFarland then bulldozed over from close range to complete a thoroughly professional showing from Joe Shaw's second-placed side, who are now seven points behind the Tigers.