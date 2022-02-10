England to host Barbarian F.C at Twickenham in June

England will host the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on June 19.

The contest will take place prior to England's summer tour to Australia and kick off at 3pm.

An England XV last hosted the Barbarians in June 2019, with Alex Dombrandt and Marcus Smith among the scorers during the home side's 51-43 victory.

"The Barbarians fixture is a special one in rugby," Eddie Jones, England's head coach said.

"It's always a good challenge for the players, entertaining for supporters and showcases the spirit of the game.

"It's been great to play back in full stadiums again and we know this game is one that the fans enjoy and we're looking forward to playing in front of the Twickenham crowd.

"It will also be a good preparation for us ahead of an important tour to Australia."

The fixture between England and the Barbarians is often a high-scoring match

"We are delighted to be returning to Twickenham to face England once again this June," John Spencer, president of Barbarian F.C. said.

"The Barbarians have a long history of playing this national side and the fixture promises thrilling rugby, reignited rivalries and the opportunity for some familiar faces to line up against former teammates.

"It often brings out the epitome of Barbarians rugby - friendship, enjoyment, flair and skill," Spencer noted.

"We intend to put out a strong, exciting and passionate team and put on a spectacular afternoon of rugby - for England, and for the fans."