Courtney Lawes remains out for England's Six Nations trip to Italy due to concussion

Courtney Lawes will remain out for England's Six Nations clash against Italy on Sunday due to concussion, the RFU confirmed on Wednesday.

Lawes, who captained England to victories over Tonga and South Africa in November, missed last week's 20-17 defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh due to concussion concerns.

The lock-cum-back-row is working through return to play protocols, but will not be involved at the Stadio Olimpico as England look to get their campaign back on track.

Elsewhere, Newcastle Falcons' back-row Callum Chick has been called up to train with the squad during the week's preparations.

Eddie Jones has retained 27 players in camp ahead of the weekend:

Forwards (16): Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 37 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 5 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 27 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 62 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 52 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 4 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 75 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 48 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

Backs (11): Elliot Daly (Saracens, 53 caps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 11 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 8 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 44 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 6 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps)