Six Nations 2022: Wales 20-17 Scotland player ratings - Dan Biggar stars, Jac Morgan makes Test impact
Wales beat Scotland 20-17 in Saturday's Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, with Biggar starring on the occasion of his 100th Test cap and debutant Jac Morgan making his mark for the hosts
Last Updated: 12/02/22 6:52pm
We look at how the players from Wales and Scotland rated out of 10 in the hosts' 20-17 win in Saturday's Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium...
Wales
Liam Williams: The full-back impressed as Wales' last line of defence and was also a threat in attack, producing a strong all-round showing. 8/10
Alex Cuthbert: Made his first Six Nations appearance for five years and he relished the contest, having a possible try ruled out by the TMO. 7
Owen Watkin: Made a brilliant early break to give Wales some go-forward after a strong start from Scotland and was a solid, dependable performer. 7
Nick Tompkins: One of Wales' best players in the heavy defeat to Ireland in Dublin last weekend and he backed that up through another purposeful effort. 7
Louis Rees-Zammit: The winger was much more involved than he was in Dublin, coming inside on several occasions looking for work. 7
Dan Biggar: A heroic effort in his 100th Test for Wales and the British and Irish Lions by Wales' captain, who played on after taking a blow to his knee and kicked four penalties and a drop-goal. 9
Tomos Williams: The scrum-half was a lively presence at the heels of his forwards. Another player who bounced back well from Ireland. 7
Wyn Jones: He ensured Wales' scrum was again solid with a battling display. 7
Ryan Elias: The hooker continued his rich run of form from the autumn Tests and excelled in a gripping contest. 8
Tomas Francis: The prop scored a second try for his country as Wales put themselves back in the title hunt. 7
Will Rowlands: Worked hard in the tight and loose, showing all of his experience. 7
Adam Beard: Delivered a strong display, getting through a huge amount of work as Wales triumphed. 7
Taine Basham: Lucky to avoid sanction for a late shoulder-led challenge on Sam Skinner, but his overall performance was again of a high standard. 7
Jac Morgan: He excelled on his Test debut and forged a strong partnership with fellow flanker Basham. A fine effort which was recognised with being afforded the honour of collecting the Doddie Weir Cup. 8
Ross Moriarty: Offered Wales experience and tactical acumen at the back of the scrum. Strong showing. 7
Replacements: Centre Jonathan Davies joined Biggar in Test rugby's 100 club, while Aaron Wainwright also shone. 7
Scotland
Stuart Hogg: Escaped possible yellow card for deliberate knock-on, and only showed flashes of his huge running ability. 6
Darcy Graham: The winger showed a great combination of sublime footwork and strength to beat Louis Rees-Zammit all ends up for wonderful try. 8
Chris Harris: He was resolute in defence but could not penetrate determined Welsh midfield opponents with the ball in hand. 6
Sione Tuipulotu: Always eager to get ball in hand and take it to the line on his return to the starting XV. 6
Duhan van der Merwe: A touchline burst helped set up Graham try, but otherwise there was not enough threat from giant wing. 6
Finn Russell: Sound game management and kicked 12 points, but his late yellow card for a deliberate knock-on proved costly. 6
Ali Price: Lively around the fringes and spotted space to start flowing move that led to Graham score. 7
Pierre Schoeman: The Edinburgh prop showed his strength in tight areas, getting over the ball well at the breakdown. 7
Stuart McInally: Did well in early exchanges but made way like the rest of his front-row colleagues just after the break. 7
WP Nel: Penalised for collapsing the first scrum but stood firm and gave no quarter from that point. 6
Jonny Gray: Struggled to make the impact he is capable of and made way in final quarter for debutant Rory Darge. 6
Grant Gilchrist: Afforded the honour of leading Scotland out to mark the occasion of his 50th cap and produced a solid shift. 7
Sam Skinner: Called up to replace the injured Jamie Ritchie and showed no shortage of endeavour and commitment. 6
Hamish Watson: Produced a typically all-action display in attack and defence, and always attempted to get on the front foot. 7
Matt Fagerson: Carried the ball well early on, but he was unable to shake off a knock and was withdrawn before half-time. 6
Replacements: Fagerson's departure was a big loss following his man-of-the-match display against England, but replacement Magnus Bradbury did not let Scotland down. 6