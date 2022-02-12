Six Nations 2022: Wales 20-17 Scotland player ratings - Dan Biggar stars, Jac Morgan makes Test impact

Dan Biggar kicked 15 points for Wales to help them claim the Doddie Weir Cup

We look at how the players from Wales and Scotland rated out of 10 in the hosts' 20-17 win in Saturday's Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium...

Wales

Liam Williams: The full-back impressed as Wales' last line of defence and was also a threat in attack, producing a strong all-round showing. 8/10

Alex Cuthbert: Made his first Six Nations appearance for five years and he relished the contest, having a possible try ruled out by the TMO. 7

Owen Watkin: Made a brilliant early break to give Wales some go-forward after a strong start from Scotland and was a solid, dependable performer. 7

Nick Tompkins: One of Wales' best players in the heavy defeat to Ireland in Dublin last weekend and he backed that up through another purposeful effort. 7

Louis Rees-Zammit: The winger was much more involved than he was in Dublin, coming inside on several occasions looking for work. 7

Dan Biggar: A heroic effort in his 100th Test for Wales and the British and Irish Lions by Wales' captain, who played on after taking a blow to his knee and kicked four penalties and a drop-goal. 9

Tomos Williams played well behind Wales' pack

Tomos Williams: The scrum-half was a lively presence at the heels of his forwards. Another player who bounced back well from Ireland. 7

Wyn Jones: He ensured Wales' scrum was again solid with a battling display. 7

Ryan Elias: The hooker continued his rich run of form from the autumn Tests and excelled in a gripping contest. 8

Tomas Francis: The prop scored a second try for his country as Wales put themselves back in the title hunt. 7

Adam Beard was strong in defence for Wales

Will Rowlands: Worked hard in the tight and loose, showing all of his experience. 7

Adam Beard: Delivered a strong display, getting through a huge amount of work as Wales triumphed. 7

Taine Basham: Lucky to avoid sanction for a late shoulder-led challenge on Sam Skinner, but his overall performance was again of a high standard. 7

Jac Morgan: He excelled on his Test debut and forged a strong partnership with fellow flanker Basham. A fine effort which was recognised with being afforded the honour of collecting the Doddie Weir Cup. 8

Jac Morgan made a big impression on his Test debut

Ross Moriarty: Offered Wales experience and tactical acumen at the back of the scrum. Strong showing. 7

Replacements: Centre Jonathan Davies joined Biggar in Test rugby's 100 club, while Aaron Wainwright also shone. 7

Scotland

Stuart Hogg: Escaped possible yellow card for deliberate knock-on, and only showed flashes of his huge running ability. 6

Darcy Graham: The winger showed a great combination of sublime footwork and strength to beat Louis Rees-Zammit all ends up for wonderful try. 8

Darcy Graham did well for Scotland's try against Wales

Chris Harris: He was resolute in defence but could not penetrate determined Welsh midfield opponents with the ball in hand. 6

Sione Tuipulotu: Always eager to get ball in hand and take it to the line on his return to the starting XV. 6

Duhan van der Merwe: A touchline burst helped set up Graham try, but otherwise there was not enough threat from giant wing. 6

Finn Russell: Sound game management and kicked 12 points, but his late yellow card for a deliberate knock-on proved costly. 6

Finn Russell had a mixed afternoon

Ali Price: Lively around the fringes and spotted space to start flowing move that led to Graham score. 7

Pierre Schoeman: The Edinburgh prop showed his strength in tight areas, getting over the ball well at the breakdown. 7

Stuart McInally: Did well in early exchanges but made way like the rest of his front-row colleagues just after the break. 7

WP Nel: Penalised for collapsing the first scrum but stood firm and gave no quarter from that point. 6

Grant Gilchrist was solid on his 50th appearance for Scotland

Jonny Gray: Struggled to make the impact he is capable of and made way in final quarter for debutant Rory Darge. 6

Grant Gilchrist: Afforded the honour of leading Scotland out to mark the occasion of his 50th cap and produced a solid shift. 7

Sam Skinner: Called up to replace the injured Jamie Ritchie and showed no shortage of endeavour and commitment. 6

Hamish Watson: Produced a typically all-action display in attack and defence, and always attempted to get on the front foot. 7

Matt Fagerson: Carried the ball well early on, but he was unable to shake off a knock and was withdrawn before half-time. 6

Replacements: Fagerson's departure was a big loss following his man-of-the-match display against England, but replacement Magnus Bradbury did not let Scotland down. 6