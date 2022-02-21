Six Nations: Taulupe Faletau joins Wales' squad for remainder of competition

Taulupe Faletau replaces the injured Christ Tshiunza

Taulupe Faletau has joined Wales' squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

The Bath forward won the last of his 86 international caps almost a year ago, however, he played 80 minutes for Bath against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The match marked his first full game after a prolonged period out. Faletau had been hampered by a leg injury since the second Test of the British and Irish Lions' tour to South Africa.

"It was a rolled ankle, and I probably ran back too early and just had issues with my calves for a rolling two weeks that ended up being seven months," he said about his injury.

As always, appreciate every game I’m given the opportunity to play in 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qiBrzjTEoD — Taulupe Faletau (@taulupe) February 15, 2022

"It was a rolling two weeks for a long time, then I would get to the end of that two weeks, I would run again and it would ping again. It was basically that for the whole time.

"I am just enjoying getting out there, whether it's Bath or Wales. Whatever it is, I just want to enjoy the games because seven months out wasn't fun."

Wales face England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday off the back of a gritty 20-17 victory over Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Round Two.

Faletau's arrival adds experience to a Wales squad that is currently without fellow British and Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric due to injuries.

He replaces the injured Christ Tshiunz, who was released back to Exeter Chiefs following a hamstring injury.

Wayne Pivac will announce his team to play England on Thursday at 12pm and Eddie Jones will have named his squad 30 minutes prior.