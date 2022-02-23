Ireland's Iain Henderson ruled out of Italy match in Six Nations after positive Covid-19 test

Henderson will miss Sunday's meeting with Italy

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Ulster captain produced the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp on Monday evening.

Henderson, who turned 30 on Monday, is isolating at home after the positive case was confirmed.

"Iain Henderson produced a positive Covid result during the routine testing of squad and management upon arrival into camp on Monday evening," read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"The positive result has since been confirmed. Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home."

British and Irish Lion Henderson missed Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales with an ankle injury before returning as a replacement in the 30-24 loss to France on February 12.

Henderson could return for the round four trip to Twickenham

Head coach Andy Farrell selected Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan in the second row for each of those games.

"There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week," the IRFU statement added.

Sexton available for Sunday

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton has confirmed that he is available for selection against the Italians.

The out-half missed Ireland's round two defeat to France in Paris due to a hamstring injury.

Joey Carbery deputised against France in the Leinster 10's absence, and it remains to be seen whether Farrell will re-instate Sexton in the starting team, or if they will stick with the Munster play-maker.