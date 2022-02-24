Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes to start for England against Wales

England and Wales face each other at 4.45pm on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium

England have named Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes in their starting line-up for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations match against Wales.

Tuilagi is set to play in his first Six Nations match since March 2020 and links up with Henry Slade in England's midfield. Marcus Smith remains at fly-half with Harry Randall retaining the nine jersey.

Lawes comes into England's back row to make his first appearance of this year's Championship, after going through the return to play protocols following concussion.

He will lead the side as captain with Tom Curry and Alex Dombrandt joining him in the back row.

Courtney Lawes will make his first appearance of the competition and lead England as captain

Kyle Sinckler will make his 50th appearance for England and he's joined in the front row by Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Ben Youngs could become England's most-capped men's player of all time if he comes off the bench. Youngs made his England debut in March 2010 and equalled Jason Leonard's record of 114 caps during England's 33-0 win against Italy.

"We've prepared very well for this game, the squad have really come together on and off the pitch," Eddie Jones, England's head coach said.

Guinness Six Nations- Round Three Fixtures Saturday at 2.15pm Scotland vs France Saturday at 4.45pm England vs Wales Sunday at 3pm Ireland vs Italy

"Wales are a good, tough side and Six Nations champions and it will make for an exciting Test match in front of a full Twickenham crowd.

"We've got a talented, young, hungry squad who have trained with real intensity this week. We're ready to go at them and can't wait to play in front of our supporters again.

"It will also be a special match with two significant milestones for Ben and Kyle. Both have made outstanding contributions to English rugby so far in their careers. We congratulate them and we know there is more to come ahead for them."

Guinness Six Nations - Table Played Win Draw Loss BP LBP Points 1. France 2 2 0 0 1 0 9 2. England 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 3. Ireland 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 4. Scotland 2 1 0 1 0 1 5 5. Wales 2 1 0 1 0 0 4 6. Italy 2 0 0 2 0 0 0

Jones: Tuilagi and Lawes will add 'edge'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Jones is thrilled to be able to recall Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi to England's starting XV Eddie Jones is thrilled to be able to recall Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi to England's starting XV

The inclusion of Tuilagi and Lawes in England's starting XV adds well over 100 caps' worth of nous.

"They're both very experienced players, have won big Test matches and understand what's needed for games like the one against Wales," head coach Jones said.

"Manu gives us a different way to attack in the backs. He's a gain line accumulator. He wins the gain line consistently and draws defenders in, which creates space for other options.

"He does that better than anyone else in the world when he's at full tilt," Jones noted. "We're planning for him to be at full tilt on Saturday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Captain 🤝 Captain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



For the first time in our 142-year history, two Saints will face off as Captains of their countries 😇 pic.twitter.com/GDkHXJbVOb — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) February 24, 2022

Lawes' physicality on a rugby pitch is world-renowned, and Jones said of his latest captain: "Courtney is a great ball-carrier and destructive defender. He was going to be captain when Owen Farrell was unavailable, so it's a natural change back to the guy who was going to be captain.

"He has good skills around the players. When he speaks they listen, he leads by example.

"We're really pleased with the job Tom Curry did. He did an outstanding job as a young captain and he's going to be an outstanding leadership prospect in the future."

Rees-Zammit misses out for Wales

Louis Rees-Zammit has been left out of Wales' squad for the trip to London

Louis Rees-Zammit has missed out on selection for the Test at Twickenham Stadium, with Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams being preferred out wide by Wayne Pivac.

Cuthbert will earn his 50th Test cap on Saturday afternoon with Adams returning from injury. Pivac described it as "unfortunate" that Rees-Zammit had to miss out.

"We've looked at the opposition we're playing and niggly injuries that players pick up from time to time, and we think that in this particular match and the way the game will go, Alex and Josh are the right selections,"Pivac, Wales' head coach said.

"Clearly everyone loves playing at home and it's a first home game of the Guinness Six Nations for England. They will be tough opposition, they always are and both teams are still in this competition so there's a lot at stake."

Taulupe Faletau brings 86 caps worth of experience into Wales' back row

Faletau is named in Wales' back row and features for the first time since facing France in last year's Six Nations. He's joined by Ross Moriarty, who switches to blindside flanker, and Taine Basham.

Dan Biggar continues to lead the side from fly-half and is joined by Tomos Williams in the half-backs. Kieran Hardy and Gareth Anscombe, who last featured for Wales in the autumn, provide the half-back cover on the bench.

Also among Wales' replacements, Leon Brown is in line to make his first international appearance since last July.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Henry Slade (vice-captain), 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Jack Nowell, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall, 1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain), 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (vice-captain), 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Maro Itoje ,6. Courtney Lawes (captain), 7. Tom Curry, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Sam Simmonds, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. George Ford, 23. Elliot Daly.

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar (captain), 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Ross Moriarty, 7. Taine Basham, 8. Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Seb Davies, 20. Jac Morgan, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Gareth Anscombe, 23. Jonathan Davies.