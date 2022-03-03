Six Nations: Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out for England due to knee injury
The 28-year-old will miss England's remaining two Six Nations matches against Ireland and France; his club director of rugby Rob Baxter says it is a "pretty significant injury" and that the forward could be out for the rest of the season
Last Updated: 03/03/22 11:10am
Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of the rest of England's Six Nations campaign due to a knee injury.
The Exeter Chiefs hooker could actually be out for the rest of the season, as a result of the damage he sustained during the first half of England's 23-19 victory of Wales at Twickenham Stadium.
"It's a pretty significant injury," Rob Baxter, Exeter Chiefs' director of rugby said. "It's knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage.
"There's further assessment going on but he's definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season."
The injury to Cowan-Dickie marks a difficult ending to his Six Nations Championship, one that started with a significant error against Scotland on the opening weekend.
With England leading 17-10, Cowan-Dickie was given a yellow card for an intentional knock-on after batting a Finn Russell kick into touch.
The forward took to social media to apologise after and bounced back well against both Italy and Wales, before suffering his injury.
Six Nations Championship - Fixtures
|Round Four
|March 11 at 8pm
|Wales vs France
|March 12 at 2.15pm
|Italy vs Scotland
|March 12 at 4.45pm
|England vs Ireland
|Round Five
|March 19 at 2.15pm
|Wales vs Italy
|March 19 at 4.45pm
|Ireland vs Scotland
|March 19 at 8pm
|France vs England
"Obviously it's a big blow, not just for us, but for Luke himself as he is a very important and very good player," Baxter continued.
"We have got some hope that he could feature towards the end of the [club] season, that is if we extend our season from getting into that top four, but right now it's too early to say if that's fully the case.
"As I said, the biggest blow is for Luke himself as he's just cemented himself as a starter for England. He's going well, he's part of their leadership group and he's a key player both for us and England.
"That said, he's a very good rehabber and if there is a chance for him to get back 100 per cent, he is the guy who can do it. So, don't write him off just yet."
Baxter also confirmed that Cowan-Dickie - who was part of the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa last summer - is likely to undergo his operation early next week.