Six Nations: Sam Underhill, Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell get England recalls ahead of Ireland clash

Sam Underhill is back in England's 36-man training squad ahead of the match against Ireland

Sam Underhill, Nic Dolly and Alex Mitchell have all been recalled to the England squad ahead of the match against Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The trio were all part of Eddie Jones' squad for the Autumn Nations Series but were not included when the Australian announced his initial group for this year's Six Nations Championship.

Underhill was left out of the opening fixture against Scotland having suffered blows to the head against Gloucester on Boxing Day and Leinster in January, for which he was sent to a specialist for advice.

The 27-cap back row has also had Covid and another illness, but returned to action for Bath as they claimed a thrilling West Country Derby success over Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Northampton Saints' Mitchell, meanwhile, has returned as back-up for scrum-halves Harry Randall and Ben Youngs, with Raffi Quirke being ruled out after suffering a concussion in Sale Sharks' defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership on Sunday.

Leicester Tigers hooker Dolly comes back in too following the news that Luke Cowan-Dickie's Six Nations is over after suffering a knee injury in England's 23-19 win over Wales eight days ago.

Alex Dombrandt is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Also included are uncapped duo Orlando Bailey and Luke Northmore, although Alex Dombrandt is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. It is, however, hoped the Harlequins No. 8 will be able to link up with the squad later in the week.

Jonny Hill, who had been doing rehabilitation work on a low limb stress injury since he arrived into camp, has returned to Exeter for the remainder of the tournament, with Manu Tuilagi also not included as he manages a hamstring problem.

England 36-man training squad

Forwards: Alfie Barbeary (Wasps), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe (both Saracens) Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart, Sam Underhill (both Bath).

Backs: Orlando Bailey (Bath), Elliot Daly (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins), Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs (both Leicester Tigers).